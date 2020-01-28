Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez firmly believes that pace bowler Haris Rauf “has the tools for success”.

Rauf excelled in the Big Bash League (BBL), where he played for the Melbourne Stars, and is currently the joint fifth-highest wicket-taker with 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 11.56 and an economy rate of 6.89.

As a result of his outstanding performance in the BBL, Rauf was called up to the Pakistan team and made his international debut in the ongoing three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

Rauf dismissed Afif Hossain in the first Twenty20 International on Friday, which Pakistan won by five wickets, and took out Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah in the second match on Saturday, which Pakistan won by nine wickets.

“Our youngsters like Haris Rauf, he specially has a fantastic attitude and has the tools for success that any youngster should have,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “I have seen him since the last year at Lahore Qalandars, his thought process and attitude is strong, he accepts all challenges.

“In his first two matches, he never looked nervous or that he isn’t ready for this stage. I think it’s positive for Pakistan that youngsters are coming through with this type of development.”

