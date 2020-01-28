Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has made it clear that no Islamabad United player will be given preference when it comes to national selection.

Misbah’s comments come ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will be Islamabad United’s head coach.

With the tournament starting next month, Misbah assured that he will pick players based on their performances rather than if they play for the team he is coaching.

“There’s no such thing (that Islamabad United players will be given preference). What’s important for us is that the Pakistan team is strong,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “If I pick an Islamabad United player, I am not getting his match fees, nor will his records go in my name. All the players are equal for me.

“If a strong team is formed for Pakistan with good players, I think that’s best for us and the thing that will get us the most respect. Yes, it’s true that by being a part of PSL, I will get to see the players closely as all the players will face my team, so you can see everything closely and see which player is capable and what can he do.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...