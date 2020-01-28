Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes that opening batsman Ahsan Ali can be an excellent player if he works on two aspects of his game.

Hafeez pointed out that the 26-year-old should look to improve his technique and game awareness.

His advice comes after Ahsan scored 36 on debut in the first Twenty20 International against Bangladesh.

However, he followed that up with a duck in the second match.

“Ahsan performed well in the previous match on a difficult match. He needs to work a bit more on his technique and game awareness. The future is for them and I wish they play for Pakistan for a long time,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

