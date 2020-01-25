Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

England opener Zak Crawley scored a fantastic 66 before South Africa fought back brilliantly on a rain-affected first day in Johannesburg.

Opting to bat first after a lengthy rain delay, England got off to a superb start as Crawley and Dom Sibley amassed a 107-run partnership, during which Crawley brought up his fifty, before Sibley was caught behind off the bowling of debutant Beuran Hendricks for 44.

Crawley went on to score a 112-ball 66, which included 11 boundaries, before he was caught by Rassie van der Dussen at first slip off the bowling of Vernon Philander, who is playing in his final Test.

Joe Denly mustered 27 runs before he was dismissed by Dane Paterson, while Ben Stokes was sent packing by Anrich Nortje for two runs.

England captain Joe Root and Ollie Pope managed to forge an unbeaten 35-run partnership before bad light brought play to an end for the day.

Root finished on 25, which came off 41 balls and included two boundaries, while Pope remained undefeated on 22, which came off 37 deliveries and included three boundaries.

Philander, Hendricks, Nortje and Paterson picked up one wicket apiece.

England ended day one on 192/4 and will continue batting on Saturday at 10:00 local time or 08:00 GMT.

