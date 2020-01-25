Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captains Inzamam-ul-Haq and Rashid Latif were less than impressed with the quality of the pitch during the first Twenty20 International between Pakistan and Bangladesh in Lahore on Friday.

Inzamam, who is also a former chief selector, noted Pakistan’s chase of 142 looked difficult on the pitch and called on the curators to make it better.

“It didn’t feel like a T20 match to me at all. I request the the curators to make a better pitch. People come to watch fours and sixes in a T20 match. The pitch was so difficult that even 142 runs was looking like a big target,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “We need pitches where the average score is 190 or 200 runs, so our batsmen get accustomed to chasing big scores. Similarly, it will help our bowlers to learn how to contain batsman on flat pitches.

“Australia prepare flat tracks for T20 matches where big totals are a norm, so we need to follow suit.”

Latif echoed Inzamam’s sentiments and noted that the pitch should be improved ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

“It is difficult to make a good pitch in winters. We have [the] PSL coming up and the pitches are likely to behave in a same manner in PSL,” Latif said. “If [the] PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board) tries hard, they can make a pitch where average score would be 160 to 170 runs. We are not asking for a 200-run pitch, but 140 runs in a T20 is too low a score according to modern cricket.

“We cannot judge Ahsan Ali and Haris Rauf on such a pitch. [The] ball was not coming properly onto the bat but Ahsan still managed.”

Pakistan won the first Twenty20 International by five wickets thanks to Shoaib Malik’s unbeaten knock of 58, which came off 45 balls and included five boundaries.

