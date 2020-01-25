Which Pakistan player is Shoaib Malik really impressed with?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has admitted that he was really impressed with the way debutant Ahsan Ali played in the first Twenty20 International against Bangladesh.

Ahsan and Malik amassed a 46-run partnership during the match, which Pakistan won by five wickets.

Ahsan scored a 32-ball 36, which included four boundaries, while Malik was named Man of the Match for his game-winning knock of 58, which came off 45 balls and included five boundaries.

“When Ahsan was playing, he showed so much confidence,” Malik was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “In the middle, it wasn’t easy specially on such a difficult pitch. Credit to him, he stuck with me and I think that was the turning point after early wickets. We had to conserve wickets and also score runs, it’s a good sign that a youngster was also part of that.”

