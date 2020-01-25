Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has made it clear that Pakistan has not given the Asia Cup hosting rights to Bangladesh.

Wasim’s comments come after there have been numerous rumours that Pakistan handed over the hosting rights to Bangladesh since India refused to travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

There was further speculation that giving the hosting rights to Bangladesh was the only way Pakistan could convince them to tour the country.

But, Wasim has reiterated that none of this is true and Pakistan will still be hosting this year’s Asia Cup in September.

“[The] PCB have not made any deal with Bangladesh to play [the] series in Pakistan and in return [gave] the hosting rights of the Asia Cup 2020 to them,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “[The] PCB doesn’t possess any right to give the tournament to any other country. [The] ACC (Asian Cricket Council) holds complete authority as it is their event.”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...