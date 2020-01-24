Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar issued a brilliant message to his haters on Twitter.

Akhtar was recently criticised by former India opener Virender Sehwag for praising the Indian team in order to make money.

In response, Akhtar said: “My answer to Virender Sehwag is that I have more money than he has hair on his head.”

I welcome my haters with an open arm and big heart🤗 🙏.. pic.twitter.com/G2duZePKz7 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) January 22, 2020

As for all the other people who have been lashing out at him, Akhtar said: “I welcome my haters with an open arm and big heart.”

