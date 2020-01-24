Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar sends a brilliant message to his haters

Shoaib Akhtar: “I welcome my haters with an open arm and big heart”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar issued a brilliant message to his haters on Twitter.

Akhtar was recently criticised by former India opener Virender Sehwag for praising the Indian team in order to make money.

In response, Akhtar said: “My answer to Virender Sehwag is that I have more money than he has hair on his head.”

As for all the other people who have been lashing out at him, Akhtar said: “I welcome my haters with an open arm and big heart.”

