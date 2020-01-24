Imran Khan makes an incredibly bold claim about Pakistan cricket

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan captain and the country’s current Prime Minister Imran Khan believes that Pakistan “has more potential than any other country”.

This is because the nation has “dynamic people”, Imran said.

To back up his claim, Imran recalled how Pakistan “regularly thrashed” India, even though India was “seven times the size of Pakistan”.

“This country has more potential than any other country. The reason for that potential is the best resource which is the people. We have dynamic people. When I was playing cricket, India was seven times the size of Pakistan and we regularly thrashed them,” Imran was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

