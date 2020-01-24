Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan captain and the country’s current Prime Minister Imran Khan has recalled the highs of beating India and lows of losing against them.

Imran reminisced about a time where Pakistan had lost to India and arrived back home at 4am.

However, instead of passing through security quickly, the customs staff “made us stand for two hours so taxi drivers could give us hell”.

But, seven years after that unpleasant experience, Imran recalled how 150,000 people came to the same airport to give the Pakistan team a hero’s welcome following their victory over India.

PM Imran Khan "After we lost to India we arrived at the airport at 4am, customs staff made us stand for 2 hours so taxi drivers could give us hell. At the same airport, I arrived 7 years later having beaten India, there were 150,000 people at the airport to receive us" #Cricket pic.twitter.com/d2fQ7K4Q7D — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 23, 2020

India vs Pakistan

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

