Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sri Lanka seamer Suranga Lakmal took a four-wicket haul to lead his side to a convincing 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe on the final day of the first Test in Harare.

Starting off the day on 30/0, Zimbabwe only added three runs to their overnight score before opener Prince Masvaure was caught behind off the bowling of Lakmal for 17.

Brian Mudzinganyama, who came in as a substitute for fellow debutant Kevin Kasuza, made 16 runs before he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Lakmal.

Craig Ervine became Lakmal’s third victim when he was caught by Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne for seven runs.

Brendan Taylor and captain Sean Williams stabilised the innings with a 79-run partnership before Taylor was caught by Kusal Mendis at short mid-on off the bowling of Lakmal for 38.

Williams went on to score 39 before he was caught behind off the bowling of Kusun Rajitha.

Once he was gone, Zimbabwe collapsed as they went from 120/5 to being bowled out for 170, which set Sri Lanka a target of 14 to win.

Lakmal was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Lahiru Kumara snapped up three, Lasith Embuldeniya took two and Rajitha claimed one.

Chasing 14 to win, Karunaratne and Oshada Fernando finished things off in three overs to lead Sri Lanka to a comfortable win.

Karunaratne ended up making 10, which came off 13 balls and included a boundary, while Fernando remained undefeated on four.

Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews was named Man of the Match for his career-best knock of 200 not out.

