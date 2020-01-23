Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Josh Philippe and James Vince scored 52 not out and 51 respectively as the Sydney Sixers waltzed their way to an eight-wicket win over the Brisbane Heat.

Being put in to bat first, the Heat lost captain Chris Lynn early on as he was clean bowled by Steve O’Keefe for seven runs.

Matt Renshaw was dismissed by Jackson Bird for 12 runs, while Sam Heazlett mustered 15 runs before he was caught and bowled by Nathan Lyon.

Marnus Labuschagne failed to have an impact as he was sent packing by Tom Curran for three runs, while Jimmy Peirson was clean bowled by Ben Dwarshuis for eight runs.

With Ben Cutting making 16, AB de Villiers scoring 25 and James Pattinson smashing an unbeaten 27, the Heat finished on 126/8.

Bird, Curran and Dwarshuis picked up two wickets apiece, while O’Keefe and Lyon chipped in with one wicket each.

Chasing 127 to win, the Sixers got off to a brilliant start as Philippe and Vince amassed a 75-run partnership, during which Vince brought up his fifty, before he was removed by Ben Laughlin for a 37-ball 51, which included eight boundaries and a six.

James Vince made sure the Sixers' chase was never in doubt, striking a crisp and composed 51 off 37 balls.@Dream11 | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/MNMaRwFuQH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 23, 2020

Steve Smith only made nine runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Pattinson.

However, that was to be the Heat’s last taste of success as Philippe and captain Moises Henriques finished things off.

Philippe ended up making a 43-ball 52, which included four boundaries and a six, while Henriques remained undefeated on four.

*chef's kiss* When Josh Philippe gets going, he's so good to watch! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/zzU1Xa5Xva — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 23, 2020

Laughlin and Pattinson claimed one wicket each.

O’Keefe was named Man of the Match.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...