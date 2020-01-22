Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Sri Lanka batsman Angelo Mathews struck a career-best 200 not out to put his side in complete control over Zimbabwe on the fourth day of the first Test in Harare.

Starting off the day on 295/4, Sri Lanka lost Dhananjaya de Silva early on as he was dismissed by debutant Victor Nyauchi for 63, which came off 112 balls and included seven boundaries.

Mathews and Niroshan Dickwella made up for the loss of De Silva with a 136-run partnership before Dickwella was trapped lbw off the bowling of Sikandar Raza for a 120-ball 63, which included three boundaries.

Suranga Lakmal mustered 27 runs before he was stumped by Regis Chakabva off the bowling of Raza, who took out Lasith Embuldeniya the very next ball.

When Kasun Rajitha was given out lbw off the bowling of Zimbabwe captain Sean Williams for one run, Sri Lanka declared on 515/9, which gave them a 157-run lead.

Mathews remained unbeaten on 200, which came off 468 deliveries and included 16 boundaries and three sixes.

Nyauchi and Raza picked up three wickets apiece, while Williams snapped up two and Donald Tiripano chipped in with one.

Trailing by 157 runs, Prince Masvaure and debutant Brian Mudzinganyama, who came in as a substitute for fellow debutant Kevin Kasuza since he suffered a delayed concussion, amassed a 30-run partnership before stumps was called.

Masvaure finished on 15, which came off 52 balls and included two boundaries, while Mudzinganyama also struck two boundaries during his knock of 14, which came off 51 deliveries.

Zimbabwe ended day four on 30/0 and will continue batting on Thursday at 10:00 local time or 08:00 GMT.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...