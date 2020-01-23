Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja firmly believes that batsman and Twenty20 skipper Babar Azam can be a “one man army for Pakistan”.

Azam has been in red-hot form as of late as during the two-Test series against Australia, he accumulated 210 runs, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 52.50.

He made a superb 104 in Brisbane and followed that up with a brilliant 97 in the second Test in Adelaide.

The 25-year-old followed that up with 262 runs, which included two centuries, at an average of 262 in the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka.

Azam scored an unbeaten 102 in the first Test in Rawalpindi, while he made 100 not out in the second Test in Karachi.

“Babar Azam has a lot of talent. Now the world is also accepting this fact. His stats are staggering,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He plays safe cricket. He has a wide range of shots and can hit the big ones as well. Initially it seemed that he was lacking in the power hitting department but not anymore. Babar can prove to be a one man army for Pakistan.”

