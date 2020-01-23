Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has admitted that the national team should be wary of Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah, opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman.

Ramiz’s comments come ahead of the three-match Twenty20 series, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

“Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, and captain Mahmudullah could prove very tough for Pakistan. We will have to keep an [eye] out for these three,” he said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Mustafizur has fizz, he is young and energetic. He has phenomenal one day stats. He has a great change of pace. His seam up delivery is also strong because of his pace. The left-arm angle also helps him significantly. He is the complete package and a complete bowler. His form will be integral to Bangladesh’s chances.

“Tamim Iqbal is an elegant left-handed batsman. He has experience and plays spin very well. He looks good while attacking. In T20 cricket the start is always important. He usually gives his team great starts. If he gets going, he can create a lot of problems for Pakistan.

“Mahmudullah’s form is vital for Bangladesh. Apart from being the captain, his spot in the lower middle-order can make or break the momentum of the match. He is experienced and has made a name for himself. Captaincy sometimes enhances individual performances and I think we can expect the same from him.”

