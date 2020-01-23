Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik reveals his retirement plans

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has revealed that he will decide on when to retire at a later date, but noted that the T20 World Cup later this year will likely be the last tournament he plays in.

Malik retired from ODIs after the World Cup last year, but added that he doesn’t want to say he will retire from Twenty20 Internationals, which is the only format he is currently playing, after the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The competition will be held from October to November and Malik hinted that he could have a clearer plan on when he wants to retire by then.

“I was saying since quite a while that [the] 2019 World Cup was my last ODI tournament and in T20I, the 2020 T20 World Cup, that is my last T20 tournament and that is still my thought,” Malik was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “But I am still enjoying my cricket and I don’t want to make that statement that I will retire after the 2020 T20 World Cup. When I get closer, I will see what happens and make a decision.”

