Image courtesy of: Ary Sports

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja has revealed that uncapped pace bowler Haris Rauf can be an “aggressive weapon” for the national team.

Ramiz’s comments come after Rauf was included included in Pakistan’s squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

Rauf has been lighting up the Big Bash League (BBL) with the Melbourne Stars and is currently the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 11.56 and an economy rate of 6.89.

“Haris Rauf is very similar to Jofra Archer in terms of their debut series. He has already created quite a buzz and gotten selected for Pakistan due to his prolific performances in the Big Bash League,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “He has speed and smartness that can help Pakistan greatly. He can be used at all points of the match as an aggressive weapon.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Ramiz Raja reveals which player can be a “one man army for Pakistan”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...