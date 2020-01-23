Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja firmly believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi is destined for “stardom”.

Ramiz’s praise for the 19-year-old comes ahead of the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

Afridi starred in the 2019 World Cup as he took 16 wickets in five matches at an average of 14.62.

In Pakistan’s World Cup game against Bangladesh, Afridi finished with figures of 6-35 off 9.1 overs.

As a result, the 19-year-old not only became the youngest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a World Cup match, but also registered the best figures by a Pakistan player in a World Cup game.

In the two-Test series against Australia, he was Pakistan’s highest wicket-taker with five wickets an average of 36.80.

He also took the most wickets for Pakistan in the two-Test series against Sri Lanka as he claimed eight wickets at an average of 23.25.

“Shaheen Shah is a complete bowler. Since he has started producing the in-swinging slant, it has become really hard to play him,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “For a left-armer the in-swinging angle is very important. This causes unpredictability and gets in the mind of the batsmen. I think stardom is knocking at the gates for Shaheen.”

