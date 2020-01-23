Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad believes that Australia star Steve Smith is currently the best player in Test cricket, while India captain Virat Kohli sits atop the summit when it comes to limited overs cricket.

Smith recently excelled in Australia’s Test series against New Zealand, where he amassed 214 runs in three matches, which included two centuries, at an average of 42.80.

As for Kohli, he has been in superb form as of late as he starred during the limited overs series against the West Indies and in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia.

“I think Smith in Tests [and] Kohli in white-ball cricket,” Shehzad told Cricket Pakistan as quoted by The Cricket Times.

Shehzad last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

