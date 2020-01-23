Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad reveals who his cricket idol is

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has revealed that legendary West Indies batsman Brian Lara is his cricket idol.

Shehzad pointed out that he loved the way Lara “dominated in world cricket”.

Lara still holds the record for the highest Test score in history with 400 not out, which he made against England in Antigua in 2004.

“I guess Brian Lara, I like him very much [for] the way he dominated in world cricket,” Shehzad told Cricket Pakistan as quoted by The Cricket Times.

Shehzad last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

