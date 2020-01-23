Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former South Africa batsman Herschelle Gibbs has revealed what exactly transpired that led to him calling some Pakistan fans “bloody animals”.

When asked about the incident on Twitter, Gibbs recalled that some fans had forced his wife and son to move out of their seats during South Africa’s home series against Pakistan in 2007.

Gibbs was subsequently heard saying that the Pakistan fans were behaving “like bloody animals” and was handed a two-match ban.

Called some rowdy Pakistan supporters animals. They forced my son and his mother out of their seats in front of the players viewing area https://t.co/JeXOUwUtlW — Herschelle Gibbs (@hershybru) January 21, 2020

“Called some rowdy Pakistan supporters animals. They forced my son and his mother out of their seats in front of the players viewing area,” Gibbs said.

