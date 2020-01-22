Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has admitted that batsman Khushdil Shah’s inclusion in the national team for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh was a “little dodgy”.

Khushdil made his international debut during Pakistan’s most recent Twenty20 series, which was against Australia in November last year.

In the one match he played, Khushdil only scored eight runs.

Inzamam noted that Khushdil is also a wicketkeeper, but added that if Pakistan want him to take on that role, it would have been better if they picked former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed for the series.

“Khushdil Shah has been selected for his hitting but some people don’t know that he also does wicketkeeping,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by PakPassion. “Perhaps the management is thinking of making him keep but I think you should have a regular wicketkeeper so this selection is a little dodgy.

“If you dropped Sarfaraz because he was the captain only then that’s not a right decision. Any player who can improve the team should be selected.”

