Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that Sarfaraz Ahmed should have been picked instead of Mohammad Rizwan for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

Rizwan didn’t fare so well in Pakistan’s most recent Twenty20 series against Australia as he made scores of 31, 14 and 0.

Inzamam added that Rizwan would be better suited to batting in the top order, but since that is unlikely to happen, he feels picking Sarfaraz would have been a better choice.

“Another thing that people aren’t talking about is Rizwan’s selection. I don’t think in this team he can play in the top order,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by PakPassion. “If you want to play him and get benefit out of him, he is a proper batsman, he is an excellent wicketkeeper. The higher you play him up the order, the more effective he will be but if you play him down the order, there is no point of doing that.

“Instead of doing that, Sarfaraz Ahmed should have been selected in this position. In the last few years, Sarfaraz did really well in this role, his performances were good and he has experience of playing in the lower order.”

The three-match Twenty20 series between Pakistan and Bangladesh will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

