Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that opening batsman Fakhar Zaman is “dangerous”.

Inzamam’s comments come after Zaman was dropped for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

In 2019, Zaman featured in one Test, where he scored eight runs at an average of four.

He also played 20 ODIs and accumulated 683 runs, which included a century, at an average of 34.15.

As for Twenty20 Internationals, he amassed 50 runs in eight games at an average of 6.25.

“Fakhar is dangerous as compared to all the other selected batsmen in all three formats. I know his performances were not good in the previous matches but keeping in mind that his style of play is different, he must be given confidence again,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

