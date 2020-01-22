Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has admitted that Pakistan are unlikely to win the T20 World Cup later this year.

However, he noted that in order to boost their chances of doing well and perhaps even winning the tournament, Pakistan must pick a balanced team.

“I’m not saying that we will win the T20 World Cup, I hope that happens. But our chances of winning will increase if we make our team’s balance as good as it can be,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by PakPassion.

The T20 World Cup will be held in Australia from October to November.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Inzamam-ul-Haq reveals which Pakistan player is “dangerous”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...