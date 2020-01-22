Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis scored 92 not out and 80 respectively to put Sri Lanka in control against Zimbabwe on the third day of the first Test in Harare.

Starting off the day on 42/1, Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis added 50 runs to the team’s overnight score before Karunaratne was dismissed by debutant Victor Nyauchi for 37.

Mendis and Mathews kept the runs flowing with a 92-run partnership before Mendis was caught by Brendan Taylor at first slip off the bowling of Nyauchi for 80, which came off 163 balls and included eight boundaries.

Dinesh Chandimal only made 12 runs before he was caught and bowled by Zimbabwe skipper Sean Williams.

However, Mathews and Dhananjaya de Silva amassed an unbeaten 68-run stand before stumps was called.

Mathews finished on 92, which came off 253 balls and included seven boundaries and two sixes, while De Silva remained undefeated on 42, which came off 73 deliveries and included five boundaries.

Nyauchi was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Williams and Donald Tiripano claimed one wicket each.

Sri Lanka ended day three on 295/4, which still leaves them trailing by 63 runs, and will continue batting on Wednesday at 10:00 local time or 08:00 GMT.

