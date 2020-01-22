Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah almost pulled out of Pakistan tour?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh Twenty20 captain Mahmudullah has revealed that he initially had doubts about touring Pakistan since his family were concerned about him going there.

Mahmudullah’s comments come ahead of the three-match Twenty20 series, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

He also noted that he respected wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim’s decision not to travel to Pakistan at all.

“Initially it was a little bit tough obviously. My family was concerned about it but later they agreed on the matter,” Mahmudullah was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “In that sense I am relieved that my family will not feel stressed about the tour because probably Pakistan will provide the best security.

“And as for Mushfiq’s decision I completely support his decision because family is always the most important issue in a player’s life.”

Following the Twenty20 series, Bangladesh will return to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

After the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play a one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

