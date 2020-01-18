Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has revealed that he won’t tour Pakistan for another two to three years as he wants the security situation to further improve.

He also noted that he wants to see more international teams tour the country successfully before he will have enough confidence to go there.

The 32-year-old added that he has ruled himself out of Bangladesh’s entire series against Pakistan since his “family is not permitting me to go to Pakistan”.

“I have already informed [the] Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) that I am not going to Pakistan for the upcoming series. I have submitted an official letter, and [the] BCB accepted that. Not just T20Is, I am unavailable for the entire series,” Rahim was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“My family is afraid of the security condition of Pakistan. In this situation, I can’t go to Pakistan and play cricket there. It is always tough for me to [stand] down from a series of [the] Bangladesh national team.

“My family is not permitting me to go to Pakistan. Cricket is not bigger than life. But at the same time, I would like to say that the situation of Pakistan is better than before. I toured Pakistan in 2008 before that incident (terror attack on Sri Lankan team in 2009).

“Pakistan is a wonderful place to play cricket. The wickets of Pakistan are batting-friendly and I will miss playing there. But if the situation gets better and remains better consistently, I would definitely love to go to Pakistan to play cricket.”

He was further quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter as saying: “The security situation in Pakistan has improved recently but I would like to give it another two or three years. I will gain confidence if I get to see more teams travelling there.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and BCB recently came to an agreement that will see Bangladesh play three Twenty20 Internationals, two Tests and a one-off ODI over three separate tours.

Bangladesh will first visit Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore from January 24 to 27 before returning to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play the one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

