Jonathan Wells smashed an unbeaten 55 to lead the Adelaide Strikers to an 11-run win over the Melbourne Stars at the Adelaide Oval.

Being put in to bat first, the Strikers lost opener Phil Salt early on as he was clean bowled by Glenn Maxwell for 22.

Strikers captain Travis Head only made five runs before he was cleaned up by Clint Hinchliffe, who also took out Jake Weatherald for 18 and Alex Carey for 33.

However, with Wells and Matthew Short amassing an unbeaten 71-run partnership, during which Wells brought up his half-century, the Strikers finished on 162/4.

Wells ended up making 55, which came off 36 balls and included four boundaries and two sixes, while Short remained undefeated on 23, which came off 15 deliveries and included a boundary and a six.

Hinchliffe was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Maxwell chipped in with one.

Chasig 163 to win, the Stars lost opener Marcus Stoinis in the second over as he was brilliantly caught by Salt off the bowling of Peter Siddle for five runs.

Nic Maddinson didn’t fare much better as he was clean bowled by Rashid Khan for seven runs.

Nick Larkin, Maxwell and Seb Gotch all fell shortly after.

The wickets continued to fall after the trio were dismissed, but stand-in captain Peter Handscomb put up a valiant fight as he struck an unbeaten 65, which came off 39 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes.

However, it was not enough to save the Stars as they finished on 151/8.

Siddle was the most successful bowler with four wickets, while Wes Agar took two, and Rashid and Michael Neser claimed one wicket apiece.

Wells was named Man of the Match.

