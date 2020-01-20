Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Lasith Embuldeniya took a five-wicket haul as Sri Lanka fought back on the second day of the first Test against Zimbabwe in Harare.

Starting off the day on 189/2, Zimbabwe lost Brendan Taylor early on as he was trapped lbw off the bowling of Suranga Lakmal for 21.

Captain Sean Williams mustered 18 runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Embuldeniya, while Craig Ervine was clean bowled by Lakmal for 85, which came off 187 balls and included five boundaries and three sixes.

Regis Chakabva fell shortly after, while Sikandar Raza made 41 before he was stumped by Niroshan Dickwella off the bowling of Embuldeniya.

With Kyle Jarvis and debutants Ainsley Ndlovu and Victor Nyauchi being dismissed soon after, Zimbabwe ended up being bowled out for 358.

Donald Tiripano was left stranded on 44, which came off 103 balls and included four boundaries.

Embuldeniya was the pick of the bowlers with five wickets, while Lakmal snapped up three and Lahiru Kumara chipped in with two.

Trailing by 358 runs, Sri Lanka lost opener Oshada Fernando early on as he was clean bowled by Tiripano for 21.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis managed to amass an unbeaten 10-run partnership before bad light brought play to an end for the day.

Karunaratne finished on 12, which came off 30 balls and included a boundary, while Mendis also struck a boundary during his unbeaten knock of six, which came off 13 deliveries.

Tiripano took the only wicket that fell.

Sri Lanka ended day two on 42/1, which still leaves them trailing by 316 runs, and will continue batting on Tuesday at 09:54 local time or 07:54 GMT.

