Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Macalister Wright and captain Matthew Wade smashed 70 not out and 66 respectively to help the Hobart Hurricanes beat the Melbourne Renegades by four runs.

Being put in to bat first, the Hurricanes got off to a fantastic start as Wade and Wright amassed an 84-run partnership, during which Wade surged past his fifty.

Wade ended up making a 29-ball 66, which included seven boundaries and three sixes, before he was caught by Samit Patel at short third man off the bowling of Cameron Boyce.

Now Wade blasts one into the nice padded seats on level two at Marvel Stadium! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/mxqjl98c0w — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 21, 2020

Jake Doran was dismissed by Mohammad Nabi shortly after, while David Miller was caught behind off the bowling of Boyce for 11.

However, Wright and Ben McDermott ensured the Hurricanes ended their innings on a high as they forged an unbeaten 67-run stand.

Wright finished on 70, which came off 50 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, while McDermott remained undefeated on 38, which came off 19 deliveries and included a boundary and three sixes.

Thanks to them and Wade’s blitz, the Hurricanes ended up making 190/3.

Boyce was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Nabi chipped in with one.

Chasing 191 to win, the Renegades lost opener Marcus Harris early on as he was dismissed by Thomas Rogers for two runs.

Sam Harper managed to make six runs before being forced to retire hurt following a nasty collision with Nathan Ellis.

😨 Nasty collision in the middle between Sam Harper and Nathan Ellis. Play has stopped while the docs take a look at Harper #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/yDARqnMtRl — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 21, 2020

Shaun Marsh and Beau Webster steadied thing with a 69-run partnership before Marsh was sent packing by Qais Ahmad for a 30-ball 56, which included four boundaries and four sixes.

Nabi and Webster added 85 runs to the score before Nabi was removed by Clive Rose for a 30-ball 63, which included four boundaries and four sixes.

BACK TO BACK SIXES! Mohammad Nabi is seeing beach balls at Marvel Stadium!! #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/z9F6hvetzR — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 21, 2020

Webster went on to score 50, which came off 44 deliveries and included four boundaries, before he was caught by Rogers at deep square leg off the bowling of Ellis.

Despite Marsh, Nabi and Webster’s valiant knocks, the Renegades ended up falling just short of their target as they finished on 186/4.

Qais, Rogers, Ellis and Rose claimed one wicket each.

Wright was named Man of the Match.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...