Former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq is optimistic that India will tour Pakistan at some point in the future.

Razzaq acknowledged that while relations between the two countries are frosty right now, that doesn’t mean the two arch-rivals will never play a bilateral series again.

India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since the latter toured India for two Twenty20 Internationals and three ODIs from December 2012 to January 2013.

Since then, the two arch-rivals have only clashed at major cricket events like the World Cup, T20 World Cup, Champions Trophy and Asia Cup.

“I certainly hope so and I will go as far to say that a visit by India to Pakistan will have huge implications and once that happens, other sides such as South Africa, England, Australia and New Zealand will also have no qualms in touring our country,” Razzaq told PakPassion. “A tour of Pakistan by India, although looking unlikely now, when it happens, open many doors for the restoration of international tours to Pakistan and is vital in that sense.”

