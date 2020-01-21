Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes that the team management is responsible for Faheem Ashraf’s “fall from grace”.

Faheem used to be a regular face in Pakistan’s team, but that has not been the case as of late.

He did play in the Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka in October last year, but he has not represented Pakistan in ODIs since May 2019 and Tests since January 2019.

Furthermore, he was overlooked for the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

“I have a lot of sympathy with Faheem as he is a good talent and I feel that his fall from grace is simply due to not being utilized correctly by the team management,” Razzaq told PakPassion. “But then, there seems to be a bigger issue at play here as in Pakistan we seem to carry a player through the initial stages of his career and invest in him and then for some inexplicable reason, drop him from the side and then move to on another player. This cycle goes on and on.”

