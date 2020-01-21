Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq makes incredibly bold claim about PSL and IPL

Abdul Razzaq: “If a team of the best players from the Indian Premier League faced a team made up of the best players from the Pakistan Super League, the PSL team would win”

Some of the most talented players in the world play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL), but if their was a best XI from both tournaments, which team would win?

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes that the PSL team would win, thus hinting the quality of players in the competition are better than the IPL.

“If a team of the best players from the Indian Premier League faced a team made up of the best players from the Pakistan Super League, the PSL team would win,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

