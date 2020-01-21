Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Some of the most talented players in the world play in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and Indian Premier League (IPL), but if their was a best XI from both tournaments, which team would win?

Former Pakistan all-rounder Abdul Razzaq believes that the PSL team would win, thus hinting the quality of players in the competition are better than the IPL.

Abdul Razzaq "if a team of the best players from the Indian Premier League faced a team made-up of the best players from the Pakistan Super League, the PSL team would win" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) January 20, 2020

“If a team of the best players from the Indian Premier League faced a team made up of the best players from the Pakistan Super League, the PSL team would win,” he was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

