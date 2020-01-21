Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has said there is a “limit” on how much hope he can have to make his international comeback.

Akmal was furious to have been left out of the Twenty20 team for the upcoming three-match series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

Just a few days ago, he said he was “hurt and heartbroken” not to be considered for selection.

Akmal is coming off a highly successful campaign in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 906 runs in 11 matches for Central Punjab, which included three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 60.40.

Having played a pivotal role in leading Central Punjab to victory in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, Akmal is now preparing for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he will represent the Peshawar Zalmi.

In last year’s PSL, Akmal finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the competition after accumulating 357 runs in 13 games, which included three half-centuries, at an average of 27.46.

“I don’t lose heart but there is a limit. It’s been five years, you have brought a new system which will have the best quality, best talent and whoever performs will automatically be considered,” he told Aap News as quoted by PakPassion. “Should I go and perform in India or Australia to be considered?

“I am Pakistan’s player, I have been performing since five years, how much should I tolerate it? Should I go to the Prime Minister and say this is my performance for five years? If there’s someone who is playing ahead of me with fantastic performances, that’s fine. I said play me as a wicketkeeper if needed.

“In T20, there is a spot available but you are forcefully playing someone else. This is Pakistan’s team, keep Pakistan in front. If someone is performing, they should be picked.”

