Despite a 99-run partnership by Keshav Maharaj and debutant Dane Paterson, England demolished South Africa by an innings and 53 runs in Port Elizabeth to take a 2-1 lead in the four-Test series.

Starting off the day on 102/6, South Africa failed to add any runs to their overnight score when Vernon Philander was caught by Ollie Pope at short midwicket off the bowling of Stuart Broad for 13.

Kagiso Rabada mustered 16 runs before he was caught by Broad at mid-on off the bowling of Mark Wood.

Anrich Nortje was the next to go as he was clean bowled by Dominic Bess for five runs.

With England one wicket away from victory, Maharaj and Paterson fought valiantly and forged a 99-run partnership, during which Maharaj surpassed his fifty.

However, in the end, Maharaj was run out by Sam Curran for 71, which came off 106 balls and included 10 boundaries and three sixes.

Paterson was left unbeaten on 39, which came off 40 deliveries and included six boundaries.

England captain Joe Root was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Wood snapped up three, and Broad and Bess claimed one wicket each.

Pope was named Man of the Match for his career-best knock of 135 not out.

