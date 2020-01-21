Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Kamran Akmal believes that veteran batsman Fawad Alam deserves to be playing for Pakistan right now.

Fawad was included in Pakistan’s squad for the recent two-Test series against Sri Lanka, but didn’t feature in both matches.

Akmal questioned what more Fawad has to do to get into the playing XI, and added that the 34-year-old is likely reaching his limit in regards to how long he has had to wait to make his international comeback.

“There are many players like me who are deserving, like Fawad Alam, look at his performances. I think his limit has also been reached,” the wicketkeeper-batsman told Aap News as quoted by PakPassion.

Akmal noted that he also deserves to be in the Pakistan team given his string of strong performances on the domestic circuit.

“Am I talking without performances? There’s a World Cup coming up, I have performed in PSL, and in domestic in all formats and I am a top performer. Misbah should look at these things,” he said.

“Before this, what Mickey Arthur did with Pakistan’s cricket, everyone knows how much [negative] effects liking and disliking had. Misbah knows how much [he] struggled and he got what he deserved, I think I should also get what I deserve.”

