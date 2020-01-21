Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that left-arm seamers Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz shouldn’t have been dropped for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

The three-match series will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

Both Amir and Wahab recently played in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and were in good form in the tournament.

Amir, who played for the Khulna Tigers, was the joint-highest wicket-taker with 20 wickets in 13 games at an average of 17.75 and an economy rate of 7.05.

Wahab represented the Dhaka Platoon and claimed 10 wickets in seven matches at an average of 16.70 and an economy rate of 6.50.

“I could not understand some decisions. Wahab Riaz and Mohammad Amir should not have been dropped. The duo is experienced and the shorter the format, the better they are at bowling,” Inzamam said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Excluding them because of Test cricket is not the right way to deal with this matter because both of them are seniors and the selectors should take advantage of them as the T20 World Cup is near.

“I was a little surprised with Pakistan’s selection changes for the series against Bangladesh. I don’t think there should be too many changes in one format. I believe that a combination of seniors and juniors makes a team.”

However, Inzamam praised Pakistan for recalling veteran all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez, while also including the uncapped duo of Haris Rauf and Ahsan Ali.

“I think bringing back all-rounders Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez was a good decision. Selecting fast-bowler Haris Rauf was also a good decision. Batsman Ahsan Ali has performed really well in domestic cricket as well that is why selecting him was a good decision too.”

