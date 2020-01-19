Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard took a career-best four-for before the rain washed out the second Twenty20 International against Ireland in St Kitts.

Choosing to bowl first, the West Indies got their first breakthrough on the 10th ball of the match as Kevin O’Brien was caught by Shimron Hetmyer was mid-off off the bowling of debutant Romario Shepherd for four runs.

Paul Stirling mustered 17 runs before he was dismissed by Sheldon Cottrell.

Gareth Delany and captain Andy Balbirnie steadied things with a 72-run partnership before Delany was sent packing by Pollard for a 22-ball 44, which included a boundary and five sixes.

Balbirnie went on to score 36 before he was removed by Pollard, who also took out Gary Wilson and George Dockrell.

With Ireland continuing to lose wickets in a hurry, they eventually finished on 147/9.

Pollard was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Cottrell snapped up two and Shepherd chipped in with one.

Chasing 152 to win off 19 overs due to the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method coming into effect, the West Indies lost opener Lendl Simmons on the fifth ball of their innings as he was dismissed by Stirling for 10 runs.

However, the rain came shortly after and it since it refused to to relent, the umpires had no choice but to call off the match.

Stirling claimed the only wicket that fell.

