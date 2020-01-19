Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Adelaide Strikers captain Travis Head smashed a 40-ball 79 to lead his side to a 10-run victory over the Hobart Hurricanes, even though David Miller hammered an unbeaten 90.

Being put in to bat first, the Strikers lost opener Phil Salt in the third over as he was dismissed by Scott Boland for 13.

Jake Weatherald only made five runs before he was brilliantly caught and bowled by Boland.

Head and Jonathan Wells stabilised the innings with a 97-run partnership, during which Head raced past his fifty, before he was removed by Clive Rose for 79, which came off 40 balls and included five boundaries and six sixes.

Harry Nielsen fell shortly after, while Matthew Short made a quickfire 33 before he was caught behind off the bowling of Nathan Ellis.

With Wells going on to score an unbeaten 45, which came off 35 deliveries and included a boundary and a six, the Strikers finished on 186/5 off their 20 overs.

Boland was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Rose and Ellis snapped up one wicket apiece.

Chasing 187 to win, the Hurricanes were dealt a big blow on the sixth ball of their innings as captain Matthew Wade was caught by Short at slip off the bowling of Michael Neser for five runs.

Caleb Jewell mustered 10 runs before he was sent packing by Wes Agar, who also took out Jake Doran for 28.

Miller and Ben McDermott added 60 runs to the score before McDermott was caught by Salt at long-on off the bowling of Peter Siddle for 31.

Agar then removed George Bailey and Rose in quick succession.

However, despite Miller going on to wallop a 48-ball 90, which included eight boundaries and five sixes, the Hurricanes ended up falling short of their target as they finished on 176/6.

Agar was the most successful bowler with four wickets, while Siddle and Neser claimed one wicket each.

Head was named Man of the Match.

