Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has revealed that spin-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz is a “good, good player in the T20 format”.

Latif’s comments come after Nawaz starred in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) final to lead the Rajshahi Royals to a 21-run win over the Khulna Tigers.

Nawaz smashed an unbeaten 41 off 20 balls, which included six boundaries and two sixes, before dismissing Rilee Rossouw en route to finishing with figures of 1-29 off his four overs.

Overall, Nawaz took five wickets in four games at an average of 15.60 and scored 87 runs at an average of 87 and a strike-rate of 212.19.

Nawaz was not picked for Pakistan’s upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27, and last played international cricket in October 2019.

“Only focusing on Quetta Gladiators players? Nawaz is [a] good, good player in [the] T20 format,” Latif said in response to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise’s head of media and player acquisition.

