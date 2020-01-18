Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Hilton Cartwright smashed an unbeaten 58 to lead the Melbourne Stars to a 10-run win over the Perth Scorchers at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Opting to bat first, the Stars got off to a dismal start as opener Marcus Stoinis was dismissed by Matthew Kelly for six runs.

Nathan Coulter-Nile only made seven runs before he was caught by Cameron Bancroft at deep midwicket off the bowling of Kelly.

Nic Maddinson mustered three runs before being trapped lbw off the bowling of Fawad Ahmed, while captain Glenn Maxwell scored 25 runs before he was caught behind off the bowling of Kelly.

Nic Larkin made a quickfire 24 before being clean bowled by Jhye Richardson, while Seb Gotch was run out by Chris Jordan for two runs.

With Cartwright, who opened the batting with Stoinis, going on to score an unbeaten 58, which came off 56 balls and included seven boundaries, the Stars finished on 141/6 off their 20 overs.

Kelly was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Fawad and Richardson chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Chasing 142 to win, the Scorchers lost opener Josh Inglis early on as he was cleaned up by Dan Worrall for 12 runs.

Liam Livingstone didn’t fare much better as he was caught by Cartwright at deep midwicket off the bowling of Sandeep Lamichhane for 18.

Scorchers skipper Mitchell Marsh was the next to go as he was run out for 11 runs, while Bancroft made 32 before he was brilliantly caught and bowled by Maddinson.

Once Bancroft was gone, the Scorchers continued to lose wickets at regular intervals and ended up falling short of their target as they finished on 131/9.

Maddinson was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Worrall, Lamichhane, Maxwell and Clint Hinchliffe claimed one wicket each.

Maxwell was named Man of the Match.

