Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul and captain Virat Kohli scored 96, 80 and 78 respectively as India not only beat Australia by 36 runs in the second ODI in Rajkot, but also levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

Being put in to bat first, India got off to a fantastic start as Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan amassed an 81-run partnership before Rohit was trapped lbw off the bowling of Adam Zampa for 42.

Dhawan and India captain Virat Kohli kept the runs flowing with a 103-run stand, during which Dhawan surpassed his fifty and was nearing his hundred.

However, he didn’t get there in the end as he was caught by Mitchell Starc at fine leg off the bowling of Kane Richardson for 96, which came off 90 balls and included 13 boundaries and a six.

Shreyas Iyer was clean bowled by Zampa for seven runs soon after.

However, Kohli and Lokesh Rahul steadied things with a 78-run partnership before Kohli was dismissed by Zampa for a 76-ball 78, which included six boundaries.

Manish Pandey failed to have an impact as he was removed by Richardson for two runs.

Lokesh Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja added 58 runs to the score before Rahul was run out by Alex Carey for a 52-ball 80, which included six boundaries and three sixes.

With Jadeja going on to score an unbeaten 20, India finished on 340/6.

Zampa was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Richardson snapped up two.

Chasing 341 to win, Australia lost opener David Warner early on as he was the victim of a brilliant one-handed catch by Pandey at cover off the bowling of Mohammed Shami for 15.

Australia captain Aaron Finch and Steve Smith made up for the loss of Warner with a 62-run partnership before Finch was stumped by Rahul off the bowling of Jadeja for 33.

Smith and Marnus Labuschagne kept the scoreboard ticking with a 96-run stand, during which Smith surpassed his fifty, before Labuschagne was caught by Shami at mid-off off the bowling of Jadeja for 46.

Alex Carey made 18 runs before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav, who clean bowled Smith three balls later for 98, which came off 102 balls and included nine boundaries and a six.

Shami then took out Ashton Turner and Pat Cummins in successive deliveries.

With Australia continuing to lose wickets at regular intervals, they were eventually bowled out for 304.

Shami was the most successful bowler with three wickets, while Jadeja, Kuldeep and Navdeep Saini took two wickets apiece. As for Jasprit Bumrah, he claimed one.

Rahul was named Man of the Match.

