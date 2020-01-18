Ahsan Ali reveals which Pakistan player he is excited to play alongside

Image courtesy of: Geo News

Pakistan batsman Ahsan Ali has admitted that he is excited to play alongside captain Babar Azam in the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

His comments come after he was included in Pakistan’s squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

The 26-year-old, who has yet to make his international debut, has accumulated 949 runs in 41 Twenty20 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 23.72 and a strike-rate of 129.46.

“Babar Azam is a big player, he is the world number one batsman. It will be a proud moment for me to open the batting with Babar Azam on debut and I will get to learn a lot from him because he has experience,” Ahsan was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Following the Twenty20 series, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play a one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

