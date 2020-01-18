Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Ahsan Ali has admitted that Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah will pose a threat to the national team during the upcoming Twenty20 series.

The uncapped batsman’s comments come after he was included in Pakistan’s squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

The 26-year-old, who has yet to make his international debut, has accumulated 949 runs in 41 Twenty20 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 23.72 and a strike-rate of 129.46.

“Bangladesh’s team is quite tough, they have improved a lot and have the likes of Mahmudullah who are brilliant batsmen. They have improved in all aspects and they are a world-class team, it will be tough competition. I would like to request [the] fans to come and support us,” Ahsan was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Following the Twenty20 series, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play a one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

