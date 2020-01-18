Image courtesy of: Geo News

Pakistan batsman Ahsan Ali has revealed that his dream for 2020 is to represent Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Ahsan’s comments come after he was included in Pakistan’s squad for the three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

The 26-year-old, who has yet to make his international debut, has accumulated 949 runs in 41 Twenty20 games, which includes five half-centuries, at an average of 23.72 and a strike-rate of 129.46.

He noted that his aim is to try and cement his place in the Twenty20 team so that he can play at the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October to November.

“The target is that when I debut, I do so well that I remain in the team. I want to represent Pakistan in the World Cup,” Ahsan was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play a one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

