Phil Salt smashed a 38-ball 67 and Liam O’Connor took three wickets as the Adelaide Strikers crushed the Brisbane Heat by 10 wickets.

Opting to bat first, the Heat lost opener Max Bryant early on as he was dismissed by Peter Siddle for one run.

AB de Villiers only made two runs before he was caught by Jake Weatherald at deep square leg off the bowling of Michael Neser.

Heat captain Chris Lynn mustered 26 runs before he was brilliantly caught by Rashid Khan off the bowling of O’Connor, while Joe Burns fell soon after for three runs.

O’Connor also took out Jimmy Peirson and Ben Cutting, while Matt Renshaw smashed a 31-ball 43, which included six boundaries, before he was caught behind off the bowling of Neser.

Once Renshaw was gone, the Heat collapsed and ended up being bowled out for 100.

O’Connor was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Neser and Wes Agar snapped up two wickets apiece. As for Rashid, Siddle and captain Travis Head, they claimed one wicket each.

Chasing 101 to win, Salt and Weatherald finished things off themselves as they amassed an unbeaten 104-run partnership in just under 11 overs.

Salt surpassed his fifty as he took on the role of the aggressor, while Weatherald did very well in the supporting role he played.

The Heat tried everything possible to break the partnership, but it was to no avail.

Salt finished on 67, which came off 38 balls and included five boundaries and five sixes, while Weatherald remained undefeated on 33, which came off 27 deliveries and included six boundaries.

O’Connor was named Man of the Match.

