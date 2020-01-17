Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has insisted that players like Umar Akmal and Ahmed Shehzad still have a chance of returning to the national team in the future.

Misbah’s comments come after both Akmal and Shehzad were left out of Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming Twenty20 series against Bangladesh.

Shehzad has featured in 13 Tests, 81 ODIs and 59 Twenty20 Internationals, but last played for Pakistan in their limited overs series against Sri Lanka in Lahore in October last year.

Most recently, the 28-year-old featured in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, where he represented Central Punjab, who ended up winning the tournament.

In the eight games he played, Shehzad accumulated 463 runs, which included two centuries and three fifties, at an average of 38.58.

In last year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Shehzad amassed 311 runs in eight games for the Quetta Gladiators, which included four half-centuries, at an average of 51.83 and a strike-rate of 126.93.

As for Akmal, his last game for Pakistan also came against Sri Lanka.

In the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, he scored 754 runs in eight matches, which included two centuries and four fifties, at an average of 62.83.

As for the PSL, he made 277 runs in 12 matches for the Gladiators, which included two fifties, at an average of 34.62 and a strike-rate of 137.12.

“It’s not about only Ahmed Shehzad, Umar Akmal or any other specific player, every player who performs will get a chance. We are trying to check every player from our pool. We can’t induct everyone collectively in the side,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

“See, Ahsan Ali, Shoaib Malik, and Mohammad Hafeez are included in the side on a performance basis.

“We have a lot of time left until the World Cup. The past experiences of trying different combinations were done on the basis of making the best possible combination. Pakistan Super League will give us all the answers about players’ performance.

“There is no fear of losing and the squad is based on trying new combinations, if there was any such thing like this, we didn’t have to try out new players in the past.”

