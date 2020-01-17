Umar Gul reveals who can ‘take Pakistan to newer heights’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan pace bowler Umar Gul believes head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq, and bowling coach Waqar Younis, can take the national team to new heights.

Gul noted that Misbah and Waqar “get along well with each other” and are capable of transforming Pakistan into a world-class side.

“Misbah and Waqar get along well with each other and have had a great rapport from the time when Misbah was captain and both understand each other really well,” Gul told PakPassion. “Misbah has always been a cool-minded and mature person and Waqar Younis is a legendary fast bowler and I have no doubt that they will take Pakistan to newer heights.

“I would urge all fast bowlers in the side to not wait for Waqar to speak to them, instead, they should be the ones going to Waqar and asking for advice and I am sure he will be a wonderful teacher for them.”

Pakistan recently beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in a two-Test series and will now be looking to keep on winning in their upcoming series against Bangladesh, which will be split over three separate tours.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) came to an agreement that will see Bangladesh play three Twenty20 Internationals, two Tests and a one-off ODI.

Bangladesh will first visit Pakistan for a three-match Twenty20 series in Lahore from January 24 to 27 before returning to play one Test in Rawalpindi from February 7 to 11.

Following the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again and will play the one-off ODI in Karachi on April 3.

They will then play the second Test in Karachi from April 5 to 9.

