Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq noted that it is “unacceptable” the national team has lost eight of their last nine Twenty20 Internationals.

Most recently, Pakistan, who are the top-ranked Twenty20 team, were beaten 2-0 by Australia in a three-match Twenty20 series. Prior to that, they were whitewashed 3-0 by Sri Lanka.

However, Misbah pointed out that Pakistan have a chance to turn their fortunes around in the upcoming three-match Twenty20 series against Bangladesh, which will be held in Lahore from January 24 to 27.

“We have lost eight of our last nine T20Is and as the number one ranked side, this is unacceptable,” Misbah was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website. “We need to end our losing cycle and get back to winning habits leading into the upcoming Asia Cup and ICC T20 World Cup. This has played a critical role in our decision-making.

“We tried our alternate combinations in the series against Sri Lanka and Australia, and obviously, these didn’t work the way we had expected. (Mohammad) Hafeez and Shoaib (Malik) bring a total of 200 T20Is between them and if you mix these with the other youngsters we have in the side, then I think it becomes a good blend of experience and youth.

“The seven players who have missed out on selection are by no means out of our planning but considering their recent form in international cricket and taking into account other strong performances in our National T20 Cup, we have decided to make these changes.

“The high-pressure and quality HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 is starting in four weeks’ time and if they can reclaim their winning form, then they will be back in contention for the upcoming assignments, including the Asia Cup and ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Surprise galore as Haris Rauf included and Mohammad Amir dropped from Pakistan’s T20 squad for the Bangladesh series

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...